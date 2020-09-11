Entrepreneurship competition to launch at Glyndwr University with key industry support

A major student entrepreneurship competition which sees Wrexham Glyndwr University partner with leading logistics provider, Farrall’s Group, is set to launch this autumn.

The competition – The Ambition Vault – will launch in October and run through until February 2021, offering its participants the opportunity to learn from industry experts, receive one-to-one mentoring – and, ultimately, to secure significant financial investment for the winning team to help turn their business ideas into reality.

The competition is being organised by Wrexham Glyndwr University’s Enhancing Entrepreneurship team alongside Farrall’s Group.

Megan Breakwell, Entrepreneurship Co-ordinator at Wrexham Glyndwr University, said: “This is a major opportunity for Glyndwr students and recent graduates to work with leading local businesses and to develop – and showcase – their entrepreneurship skills.





“Our competition will help take them through the entire process, guided along the way by leading industry figures.

“From planning through to marketing, pitching, and financing – and, finally, to a pitch to Farrall’s Group for that all-important investment – our students will be given the help they need to make their ideas succeed.”

The Ambition Vault will be open to current Glyndwr undergraduate and postgraduate students, as well as graduates who completed their studies at the university within the past two years. All kinds of business ideas are welcome to be put forward to the competition, which launches on Monday, October 19 with a digital session.

Mathew Farrall, Managing Director of Farrall’s Group said he wanted to back the competition after seeing the need for the kind of support Glyndwr will be providing.

He said: “I’ve seen friends and colleagues have creative ideas which go to waste due to the right support not being available. There’s a gap between education and industry that I want to help bridge to make sure those innovative ideas don’t go to waste.

“I am passionate about providing students with opportunities to develop their ideas alongside established businesses. As well as offering students the exciting opportunity to bring an investor on board, this competition also incorporates multiple sessions with industry professionals, making it an experience that cannot be missed.”

Charlotte Oram Gettings, Business Development Manager at Wrexham Glyndwr University, said “The competition is a fantastic example of how academia can truly collaborate with industry to drive economic growth and instil entrepreneurial spirit within the University, Farrall’s Group and North Wales region.

“Farrall’s have engaged with a number of the Team’s initiatives and this is another progressive way in which we continue to work in partnership to deliver applied education and innovative projects.”

Mr Farrall said he’d decided to lend his financial support and expertise to Glyndwr after examining both the university’s strong business links across the region – and the quality of its graduates.

He added: “We are based in Deeside and our shared business network and the calibre of the students at Wrexham Glyndwr made it the perfect choice.”

Any student or recent graduate interested in taking part in The Ambition Vault can do so by emailing enhance@glyndwr.ac.uk for more information.