Dunkirk lead star to feature in Theatr Clwyd production

A new online adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s classic play The Picture of Dorian Gray will feature Dunkirk lead star Fionn Whitehead.

The show, which takes place between 16-31 March, will see Theatr Clwyd’s Artistic Director Tamara Harvey team up with playwright Henry Filloux-Bennett to bring the story to life.

Fionn Whitehead, whose most recent role was 2020’s Don’t Tell A Soul, is best known for his performance as Tommy in Christopher Nolan’s Academy Award nominated war film Dunkirk.

The show is described by Theatr Clwyd as: “Set in a profile pic-obsessed, filter-fixated world where online and reality blur, influencer Dorian Gray makes a deal. For his social star never to fade. For the perfect self he broadcasts to the world to always remain. But as his mental health starts to decline, as corruption and murderous depravity start to creep into his world, the true and horrific cost of his deal will soon need to be met.”





Tamara Harvey and Henry Filloux-Bennett have collaborated previously to produce What a Carve Up!, which featured stars such as Alfred Enoch, Stephen Fry and Rebecca Front,

It was named the New York Times Critic’s Pick as well as being hailed as one of the years’ best productions by both The Guardian and The Telegraph.

Tamara Harvey and Henry Filloux-Bennett said: “So many of us have found ourselves living in an ever more online world over the last year. We really wanted to explore what would happen if you brought Oscar Wilde’s dark tale kicking and screaming into a world of Instagram, Facebook and dating apps.”

Theatr Clwyd are co-producing the show with Cirencester’s Barn Theatre, Huddersfield’s Lawrence Batley Theatre, Ipswich’s New Wolsey Theatre and Oxford Playhouse with partner venues including Wales’ Aberystwyth Arts Centre and Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre.

Tickets can be purchased via Theatr Clwyd’s website www.theatrclwyd.com or at www.pictureofdoriangray.com with audience members receiving a screening link which will activate on their booked performance date for a 48-hour period – tickets are £12.

Further casting and creatives for the production will be announced at a later date.