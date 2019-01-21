Dublin based SMBC Aviation Capital orders 65 Airbus jets worth around £5.8bn

Its a great start to the week for Airbus, Dublin based aircraft leasing firm SMBC Aviation Capital has placed an order for 65 new jets.

The order is for 50 A320neos and 15 A321neos, the latter being the upsizing from 15 A320neo perviously ordered.

The deal is reported to be worth around £5.7bn at list prices.

SMBC has boosted its total order book for the A320neo Family to 181 aircraft.

Peter Barrett, CEO, SMBC Aviation Capital said:

“Demand for the latest technology aircraft has been strong both from our existing and new customers hence our decision today to proceed with this order.

In the current environment, airlines are seeking more fuel efficient aircraft.

The make-up of our order book positions us very well for the future to deliver on those needs.

We have a strong relationship with Airbus and we look forward to working with them to continue to deliver for our customers long into the future.”

Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer commented:

“As one of the world’s leading aircraft lessors, SMBC Aviation Capital’s repeat order demonstrates its financial astuteness in making wise investments in the A320neo Family.

In 2018, the direct leasing market represented over 30 per cent of our 800 worldwide deliveries – as much as Europe and the Americas combined.”

All the wings for the jets will be made in Deeside.