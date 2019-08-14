News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Dozens of youngsters enjoy Holywell Town FC football camp

Published: Wednesday, Aug 14th, 2019
Dozens of local girls and boys enjoyed a football camp at the home of Holywell Town FC this week.

The Football In The Community project hosted over 60 five to thirteen-year-olds at the camp which was run in association with Aura Leisure – the non-profit organisation which has taken over the running of Flintshire council’s leisure services. 

Holywell Town’s first team boss Johnny Haseldin was on hand to keep an eye on the stars of the future as Gary Dixon and the Aura Football team, along with volunteers from club provided structured fun training sessions for the youngsters.

The day finished with a Champions League Style tournament with certificates and medals for all those who attended.

Each child was also presented with a family ticket for a Holywell Town first team match.

Commenting Johnny Haseldin said: “It was brilliant to see so many young girls and boys down at the ground enjoying the football camp.

Football isn’t just entertainment or exercise though; it improves self-confidence in children.

Football is a fun way to keep kids healthy both physically, but also mentally.

This is something Holywell Town FC promotes, as we help develop the next generation of successful footballers in the community”

“We hope to see the children supporting the team at a game soon.”

More football camp sessions will take place at Holywell Town FC on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week (19 – 21 August) between 9am – 2pm.

For more information please contact tracey@holywelltownfc.co.uk or aurafootball@aura.wales or you can call 07931 091495

