Did you spot the lunar eclipse this morning?

Published: Monday, Jan 21st, 2019
A rare ‘super blood Moon’ eclipse took place in the sky above Flintshire this morning. 

The event takes places when the moon is positioned slightly closer to the Earth than normal.

During the lunar eclipse the moon appears bigger and brighter than normal.

The ‘super moon’ gives off a red glow on the moons surface as it moves into Earth’s shadow, this is known as a blood moon.

Dave (@sw1ller/Twitter) sent us this picture of the eclipse and moon as it glowed red, Dave said: “[I] managed to get some awful shots of the moon while on night shift.”

Laura Clays captured a stunning photograph of the moon just after the eclipse.

Commenting on her photograph Laura said: “Couldn’t resist a cheeky shot of the moon before I head off to Manchester this morning for work.”

The photograph was taken from Buckley using a Nikon D900 DSLR camera.

