Detectives in Chester appeal for information following an armed robbery

Detectives investigating an armed robbery after a shopkeeper was attacked in a local store in Chester are appealing for witnesses.

Shortly before 8pm on Monday, 4 December a man, holding a knife entered the shop on Brook Lane, jumped over the counter and made demands for cash from the till.

The offender threatened the victim to open the till before removing a quantity of cash, the suspect also stole alcohol. He then left the store in the direction of Ermine Road.

He is described as being white, aged between 30-50, 5ft 8 in height and of a medium build.

He was wearing a grey beanie hat, a blue ski jacket with white on the collar and underneath each arm with blue jeans and dark trainers with a white sole.

The victim attended the Countess of Chester Hospital and received treatment for minor injuries.

Detective Constable Tom Philpotts, of Chester CID, said:

“Understandably this has left the victim shaken.

“There were lots of people in the area at the time who may have seen the suspect before he went in the shop and when he left.

“I also want to appeal to any customers who were in the shop at the time the robbery took place. I believe a customer entered the shop and saw the robbery happening and I would urge you to come forward as you could have vital information which could help us catch this person.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident take place or has any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 838 of 4 December.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111