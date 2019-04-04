Detailed plans for 40 houses in Penyffordd approved despite community objections

Detailed plans for 40 new houses in Penyffordd have been approved despite strong objections within the community.

Outline permission for the development on Rhos Road, Penyffordd, near Mold, was granted on appeal in January 2016.

Politicians in Flintshire met on Wednesday to consider a reserved matters application by Hilbre Homes, which includes details of the proposed access, layout and scale of the site.

Ahead of the planning committee’s deliberations at County Hall in Mold, about 50 letters of objection were sent to the local authority raising concerns over inadequate parking and road safety.

The village’s two county councillors spoke in praise of the work the developers have done to appease some of the residents’ issues.

However, they also echoed fears over access problems.

Cllr David Williams (Ind) said: “It was approved by appeal a few years ago and the work the applicant and officers have done has been absolutely tremendous in achieving what we’ve got.

“We do need to look at the bigger picture of the village because there are dangers along that road.

“We are looking for some support from the county in improving the road infrastructure, particularly around that area, which is very important.

“This is a classic area where cars come out of the Red Lion and zip up to the roundabout by the station.

“It is very, very dangerous and there are six private accesses up there plus loads of houses.”

Cllr Cindy Hinds (Lab) also expressed disappointment at the lack of bungalows included in the development.

But the committee was told that most of the issues raised had already been addressed or agreed at the previous planning stage.

Council officers recommended the scheme for approval subject to the developers entering a legal agreement to provide 12 affordable houses.

Cllr Derek Butler (Lab) was among those who spoke out in favour.

He said: “Some of the red herrings that were raised should have been raised at outline and they weren’t.

“Flintshire County Council works closely with developers and local communities on these.

“Nationally the private developers are just looking for executive homes so it’s an ongoing situation.

“As an authority we’ve brought what legislation we’re allowed to bring in to achieve some of the affordable housing.”

The majority of councillors voted in favour of approving the plans.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).