Delyn MP “many questions to be answered” on Dominic Cummings lockdown trip to Durham

Delyn MP Rob Roberts has said he has “many questions to be answered” regarding the lockdown trip to Durham by Boris Johnson’s chief advisor Dominic Cummings.

Tory MPs appear divided about the future Mr Cummings, a number are calling for him to resign amid fears the government’s coronavirus message will be undermined.

Rob Roberts has called for an investigation into the circumstances around Mr Cummings trip to Durham and said: “we cannot have one rule for one and another for the rest.”

Yesterday saw a public briefing by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson where the actions of Mr Cummings were defended, with Mr Johnson saying “In every respect, he has acted responsibly, legally and with integrity”.

The Prime Minister said, “It is because I take this matter so seriously and frankly it is so serious that I can tell you today I have had extensive face to face conversations with Dominic Cummings and I have concluded that in travelling to find the right kind of childcare, at the moment when both he and his wife were about to be incapacitated by coronavirus.

And when he had no alternative, I think he followed the instincts of every father and every parent.

And I do not mark him down for that. And though there have been many other allegations about what happened when he was in self-isolation and thereafter, some of them palpably false.”

“I believe that in every respect he has acted responsibly, and legally, and with integrity, and with the overwhelming aim of stopping the spread of the virus and saving lives.”

Claims have been made that Mr Cummings had been seen around 30 miles away at Barnard Castle during his period of self isolation, with another more solid dispute of facts surfacing between Downing Street and Durham Police.

Downing St issued a statement saying “at no stage was he or his family spoken to by the police about this matter”, whereas the police state they did make contact with Mr Cummings’ father and offered advice.

Mr Johnson also defended the trip on the grounds of finding childcare, however a day earlier a Downing St statement detailed how no extra childcare had actually been required.

Over the weekend several other ‘spots’ of Mr Cummings near Durham have been documented on twitter, timestamped well before the current furore had erupted.

Rob Roberts has remained silent on the subject of Dominic Cummings until today, in a post on Facebook he said:

“I have received messages and emails about Dominic Cummings.

I have many questions to be answered (which I am putting to the relevant people) and will await the responses before I pass judgement or comment further.”

The Tory MP for Delyn who’d taken “weekend off” social media, to “escape some of the horrendous and disgusting messages and to clear my head” said:

“Trial by media is not acceptable, in my opinion. The reaction of the press and others outside his home [Dominic Cummings] and some online comments have disgusted me.

I have been on the receiving end from social media in the past and it has an awful impact on your mental well-being.”

“Political opinion and activism shouldn’t override basic human decency.” The Delyn MP said.

“I will make my own judgement when I am in possession of all the facts. Either way, nobody should have to put up with a baying mob outside their home.

This period of lockdown has intensified and magnified every behaviour. We have seen the very best of British behaviour but sadly also some of the worst and most disgraceful, particularly on social media.”

Mr Roberts said it is right that “we cannot have one rule for one and another for the rest.”

“I have asked for a proper investigation into the situation and whatever the outcome that should be the end of the matter.

If Mr Cummings has acted inappropriately according to an investigation, then he should go.

If an investigation concludes that he hasn’t, then he shouldn’t.”