Delays to flights at Liverpool Airport after private jet overshoots runway

Update: A spokesman for Liverpool Airport has told the Liverpool Echo: “I can confirm that around 6am a private business jet with four people on board – three crew and a passenger landed OK but then came off onto the grass. For whatever reason it has skidded off the runway.

“There are no injuries but because of where it has ended up we have had to close the runway. Passengers are advised to check with their airlines before travelling.”

Earlier report: Flights from Liverpool’s John Lennon Airport are being delayed and cancelled this morning following an incident involving a private jet.

Deeside resident Eric, who is waiting to fly out to Holland said a plane overshot to runway just after 6am.

Flights are reported delayed by up to four hours, he said.

Flight has been delayed by 4 hours at John Lennon airport as a plane has overshot the runway, all flights delayed #JohnLennonAirport pic.twitter.com/i2HJChdnZJ — Eric1878 (@Eric_Toffee1878) December 11, 2019

Posting a comment on Twitter @petegleeson89 said: “Liverpool airport closed indefinitely after Global Express incident off runway AAIB en route.”

BBC Radio Merseyside has said:

“Merseyside emergency services called to Liverpool John Lennon Airport in the last hour after a private jet missed the runway. There were four people on board the plane and no one has been hurt. There is now an investigation to find out what happened.”

Sat on an @easyJet flight waiting to leave @LPL_Airport but an aircraft has come off the runway and we are now stuck. Any updates, anyone? #liverpoolairport — Dr George (@georginatwit) December 11, 2019