Updated: Driver dies following a collision with an HGV on A55 near Chester

Update 9:46am: Police have said a driver has sadly died as a result of a crash on the A55

Police have issued this statement:

“At around 6.25am today, Tuesday 12 November, officers were called to reports of a collision on the A55 westbound, near to the junction of the A483 Wrexham Road.

Officers attended the scene and found that a silver Land Rover had collided with a HGV in a layby at the side of the road. Sadly the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by specialist officers. Enquiries in relation to the cause of the collision are ongoing and as a result a full closure is currently in place on the A55 westbound from the Vicars Cross junction. The closure is expected to remain in place for a number of hours, motorists are advised to avoid the area, traffic news will confirm when the road is re-opened. Anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with any information that may assist the investigation, is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 562976 or visit https://www.cheshire.police. uk/contact/general-enquiries .” Dashcam footage can be submitted online at https://cheshireconstabulary. egressforms.com .

Update 9:19am: Traffic has eased on A483 northbound towards the Posthouse Roundabout, however there are still delays on the A55 in both directions.

Update: The A55 is closed westbound between the A51 and the A41 near Chester. There is a diversion in place via Littleton and Huntington.

Due to the incident queues are forming northbound on the A483 as well as eastbound on the A55 towards the Posthouse roundabout.

Original information below…

One lane is closed and there is queueing traffic due to a collision on A55 Westbound from J39 A41 (Sainsbury’s / Boughton Heath Roundabout) to J38 A483 Wrexham Road (Posthouse Roundabout).

Congestion is reported to J12 M53 (Chester).

Lane one (of two) is closed, this is affecting traffic heading towards the Wales border.

Travel time is around 25 minute.

Patrols currently at scene on the westbound A55, will possibly be a full closure being implemented, avoid the area and find an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/TTTVhC6TF1 — North West Motorway Police (@NWmwaypolice) November 12, 2019