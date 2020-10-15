Update: All lanes back open on A55 near Northop following earlier multi vehicle collision

Update: All lanes are back open, some delays remain.

First report: Traffic is queuing on the eastbound A55 near Northop following a multi-vehicle collision.

Delays are quoted at over 20 minutes with around two miles of stationary and queuing traffic.

Latest traffic report states: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to accident, four vehicles involved on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound from J33A (Northop Hall West) to J34 A494 (Ewloe). Lane two (of two) closed. Eastbound A55 from A55 J33A (Northop Hall West) to A55 J34 / A494 / Smithy Lane (Ewloe)”



