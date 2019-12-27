Updated: All lanes back open on A494 in Queensferry following earlier closure due to a collision

Update 2.15pm: All lanes appear to be back open.

Traffic Wales has said, “Vehicles involved in collision safely removed off carriageway on A494 Westbound at Queensferry Both lanes now open but heavy congestion remains in area.”

Earlier Report: Delays are building on the A494 in Queensferry

One lane is reportedly closed on the westbound carriageway following a collision between a car and a lorry.

There is currently around a mile and a half of queing traffic back towards Sealand.

Delays are quoted at 20 minutes.

Traffic is also slow on the eastbound side past the scene of the collision.

Latest traffic reports states:

“Queueing traffic due to accident, a car and a lorry involved on A494 Aston Road Southbound from A548 (Drome Corner) to A550 Gladstone Way (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off). Lane two (of two) is closed.”

Traffic Wales has asked drivers to ‘take care’ when passing through the area.