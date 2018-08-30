Defence Minister reveals British F-35 jet reached landmark milestone whilst he was on a visit to Deeside

Defence Minister Stuart Andrew revealed that a British F-35 Lightning jet reached the landmark milestone whilst he was on a visit to the Defence Electronics and Components Agency (DECA) in Sealand.

The jet, which was flown by a British pilot from RAF 17 Squadron, took to the skies from Edwards Air Force base in southern California for the momentous flight carrying ASRAAM air-to-air missiles.

Costing over £93m each the multi-role F35 fighter jet is the first to combine radar evading stealth technology with supersonic speeds and short take-off and vertical landing capability.

The Sealand site is set to become a global repair hub for the cutting-edge aircraft, providing crucial maintenance, repair, overhaul and upgrade services for F-35 avionics, electronic and electrical components, fuel, mechanical and hydraulic systems.

At Wales' DECA Sealand, set to become a global repair hub for the #F35, DefMin Stuart Andrew announced the symbolic first British F-35 jet flight to carry UK-built weapons. Read more: https://t.co/cVtkrRAX5I 🇬🇧🌎 @thef35 @UKGovWales pic.twitter.com/X5dSWtncoM — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) August 30, 2018

The F-35 maintenance programme will generate millions of pounds and support thousands of jobs in North Wales.

Over the lifetime of the programme, components for hundreds of European-based F-35 aircraft will be serviced and maintained in Deeside, the contract is reported to be worth £2bn.

Defence Minister Stuart Andrew said:

“The F-35 Lightning fleet has moved another step closer to defending the skies and supporting our illustrious aircraft carriers with this landmark flight. Exceptional engineering from the UK is not only helping to build what is the world’s most advanced fighter jet, but is also ensuring that it is equipped with the very best firepower. This flight by a British pilot, in a British F-35 jet with British-built weapons is a symbol of the major part we are playing in what is the world’s biggest ever defence programme, delivering billions for our economy and a game-changing capability for our Armed Forces.”

The trials were the first-time UK weapons have flown on a British F-35, and represent a key part of the work-up towards Initial Operating Capability in December.