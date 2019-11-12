Deeside nursery staff celebrate diploma success ahead of marathon challenge

Achieving a top care qualification was child’s play for staff at a college nursery.

Nine employees from Toybox nursery at Coleg Cambria Deeside have gained the Level 5 Diploma in Leadership for Children’s Care, Learning and Development (Advanced Practice).

The work-based accreditation can lead to a role as a day care manager, NCMA (National Childminding Association) network coordinator, nursery manager or nursery practitioner.

Manager Ann Johnson paid tribute to her hard-working and dedicated team, who help look after up to 100 children at the award-winning Connah’s Quay facility, graded ‘Excellent’ by Estyn.

“They’ve all worked so hard and are very passionate about their roles,” said Ann.

“We are all very proud and congratulate them on successfully achieving the qualification.”

She added: “We have more than 25 staff here at Toybox and every one of them has a qualification at Level 3 or above, so the development of our team is very important to us and reflects the culture here at Coleg Cambria.

“This in turn demonstrates the quality of care and support we provide to the children, and their families.”

Ann and colleague Claire Hughes will run the London Marathon in April for the college’s chosen charity, the British Heart Foundation.

Ann is also raising funds and awareness for Claire House Hospice, and said: “Training is going well, and we are organising events over the coming months to raise as much money as we can.”

Cambria’s Chief Executive David Jones added: “Well done to everyone at Toybox for continuing to strive for excellence, and good luck to both Ann and Claire in your preparations for the London Marathon. It’s a huge challenge and we are all fully behind you.”

For more on Toybox nursery, visit the website: www.cambria.ac.uk/facilities/ childcare/toybox-nursery- deeside