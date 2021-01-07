Deeside MP slams former Welsh Conservative leader for ‘disgraceful’ tweet after Trump mob storms Capitol Hill

Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami has slammed a senior Welsh Conservative after he compared rioting supporters of US President Donald Trump with those who supported a second referendum on Brexit.

There were extraordinary scenes in after a pro-Trump mob stormed Capitol Hill and gained access to the Senate Chamber.

Violent clashes took place between Trump supporters and police, one woman was shot dead by police and three others died of “medical emergencies.”

The rioting followed a pro-Trump rally which took place in Washington DC on Wednesday to protest the confirmation of Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.





Trump urged protesters to march on Capitol Hill after making false claims of electoral fraud.

Members of the US Senate were forced to evacuate the Chamber after the mob managed to break into the building. The National Guard have been called in to restore order.

Labour leader Keir Starmer tweeted: “Horrendous scenes from the US. These are not ‘protestors’ – this a direct attack on democracy and legislators carrying out the will of the American people.”

Davies responded to the tweet with: “To be honest I’m not sure you’re in the strongest position right now given you campaigned to overturn democracy and the will of the British people.”

To be honest I’m not sure you’re in the strongest position right now given you campaigned to overturn democracy and the will of the British people. https://t.co/dKV1PuB6VB — Andrew RT Davies (@AndrewRTDavies) January 6, 2021

The tweet was greeted with widespread criticism, Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami responded, he tweeted: “Disgraceful. No serious politician, no serious person, would equate armed idiots attacking lawmakers with political debate.”

“For a senior Welsh Conservative to push this argument is unbelievable. Politics in the UK is supposed to be better than this.”

Disgraceful. No serious politician, no serious person, would equate armed idiots attacking lawmakers with political debate. For a senior Welsh Conservative to push this argument is unbelievable. Politics in the UK is supposed to be better than this. https://t.co/FH1SsMhLOK — Mark Tami MP (@MarkTamiMP) January 6, 2021

Labour MP for Rhondda Chris Bryant called on the Conservative Party to suspend Mr Davies “for his deliberate equation of democratic debate in the UK with the armed, violent assault on the Capitol and the incendiary validation of violence.”

My letter to @amandamilling demanding that @AndrewRTDavies be suspended from the Conservative Party for his deliberate equation of democratic debate in the UK with the armed, violent assault on the Capitol and the incendiary validation of violence. pic.twitter.com/7KK9QhT4vc — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) January 6, 2021

Davies later tweeted: “As I said earlier, the scenes that are coming out of Washington tonight are awful.”

“They are completely unacceptable and an affront to democracy everywhere.”

“Thankfully, elections in this country have never resulted in appalling incidents like those we have seen this evening.”

Congress has since certified Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the next president and vice-president of the US.

President Trump released a statement an orderly transition on January 20th” but repeating his unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th.”

“I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”