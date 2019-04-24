Deeside Industrial Estate traffic chaos caused by ‘engineering difficulties and plant failure’ says council

Flintshire County Council has said this morning’s traffic chaos around Deeside Industrial Estate was caused by ‘engineering difficulties’ which meant a second lane on the A548 could not be opened during rush hour.

Drivers heading into the estate were hit with delays of over 50 minutes in some cases due to ongoing work to provide traffic signalisation on the A548, Parkway roundabout.

Queues backed up along the A494 and the A550 Welsh Road during peak rush hour this morning.

Flintshire County Council told Deeside.com:

“Lane restrictions have been in place around the roundabout and adjoining roads for the safety of the workforce engaged in this operation outside of peak times, and this has been reduced to a single lane closure each day, allowing day time traffic to travel with reduced congestion through peak times.”

[Roadworks.org – live traffic map screen grab taken at 08.51]

Flintshire Highway Network Manager, Barry Wilkinson, said:

“Unfortunately, the Council was made aware of engineering difficulties and plant failure yesterday, and as a result the lane closures that would normally be removed by 4pm each day had to remain in place overnight for safety reasons.

This has meant that the second lane could not be opened today. It is intended that the second lane will be opened by 4pm today and will remain open until after 9:30am Thursday 25th April, to limit impact on peak traffic.

This phase of the work has been on-going since the beginning of April, and it is anticipated that it will be completed by Friday, 26 April 2019, when all traffic management will be removed.

The disruption this morning was unfortunately unavoidable as an emergency response to unforeseen circumstances. We would like to thank the travelling public for their understanding and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Traffic was solid this morning around the Deeside Industrial Park junction turn off and the roundabout, and back along the A548 past the former RAF Sealand base, congestion was also reported up to the Shotwick, Birkenhead Turn Off and along the A494 bypass to Saughall and Parkgate Road.







Mike Evans told us, “Traffic is backed up beyond Hooton to M53 and the other way on to M56. Phoned council who say they weren’t aware of problem! Worst gridlock I’ve seen in 30 years of driving. Shocking that this has been allowed to happen.”

Darren (@lywyn) Tweeted us to says, “Hope there isn’t an accident on Deeside Industrial Park today as emergency services wouldn’t be able to reach here. Traffic queuing for miles, 40 minutes to move 4 miles.”

While Sam Warrenger told us, “Queue for Deeside Industrial on A494 now back to Parkgate Road, even up onto the roundabout. Had to divert via Saughall and Sealand Road to get to Queensferry. A550 looks just as bad on Google. Hope they’re important roadworks.”

Roads began to clear around 10am.

Feature Image – File photograph of traffic at Deeside Industrial Estate from April 2018.