Deeside firms Liverpool city centre site cleared for £60 million luxury apartment complex

Developers Anwyl Construction have cleared a Liverpool city centre site in preparation for a £60 million eco-friendly apartment complex.

The complex on derelict land at 30 and 36 Pall Mall will provide 336 luxury apartments and has been designed by award-winning Liverpool-based architects Falconer Chester Hall.

Anwyl, a family firm based in Ewloe, also recently won planning permission for a £45 million student accommodation development in Norton Street on the site of the former National Express coach station.

Anwyl Group Director Tom Anwyl said:

The Anwyl Group has a reputation for high quality and thoughtful building and we’re committed to ensuring that wherever possible we use local sub-contractors and source our materials through local supply chains and this is a policy we will continue in Liverpool.

Alan Bevan, of City Residential, Anwyl’s appointed agent on the development, said:

Although there has been a substantial increase in the number of residential developments planned for the city very few will offer as convenient a location. It is opposite the expanding business district of Pall Mall Exchange and within a short walk of the increasingly popular Castle Street restaurant area.

The Pall Mall development will include a mix of studio flats and one, two and three-bedroom apartments with retail and office space on the ground floor and a private garden terrace on the first floor.

The eco-friendly scheme includes green roofs which will collect rainwater to be used inside the building, solar panels, and modern floor-to-ceiling windows to maximise light and cut energy bills.

There would also be a split-level car park, with space for 73 vehicles, and 132 secure cycle spaces.

The planning application for the development is with Liverpool City Council for final approval.