Deeside expansion plans for Lidl supermarket

Published: Friday, Sep 7th, 2018
Budget supermarket Lidl plans to expand its Deeside store.

The company has submitted a planning application to Flintshire County Council to extend the Deeside Retail Park store in Queensferry.

The application also seeks to re-arrange the car park layout.

The size of the extension is yet to be revealed as planning documents and diagrams have not been published on the council website.

When previously asked by Deeside.com about expansion plans at the Queensferry store after engineers were spotted boring holes on the carpark, a Lidl spokesperson said:

“As part of Lidl UK’s ongoing expansion plans we are always looking at different ways to improve our existing stores.”

If permission is granted by Flintshire planners for an extension to the existing store it will ‘put to bed’ the prospect of Lidl moving to the vacant and larger Somerfield site in Connah’s Quay, which had been mooted locally.

Rival German supermarket chain Aldi also eyed up the empty Connah’s Quay plot but that seems to have fallen away with the belief that they may look to open a new store on the Northern Gateway development in Sealand instead however, Deeside appears to have been dropped from Lidl’s list of target locations.

