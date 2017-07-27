Deeside based Wales wheelchair rugby league team call to ban flash photography at World Cup

Wales Wheelchair Rugby League Team have called for a ban flash photography at the indoor Wheelchair World Cup after one of their team members was taken to hospital following a seizure.

Harry Jones World Cup is now over after he suffered a seizure due to the closeness of a photographer to the pitch, he’s the second Welsh player to end up in hospital after Mark Williams injured his shoulder.

Officials from the Deeside based national team said they will not take to the pitch for their final World Cup match, the fifth-placed playoff game, against Spain if flash photography takes place.

Wales’ team manager Mark Andrew Jones said:

“There are announcements and posters at every game regarding flash photography. We now remove the team from the pitch until it’s sorted.”

Coach Steve Jones added:

“Mark Williams went to hospital with a suspected fractured collar bone which luckily for him turned out not to be broken but his shoulder dislocating. It was quickly popped back in and both he and Harry were discharged in the early hours with advice and medication.

However this means both their World Cup journeys are over.”

Wales’ World Cup dreams of a semi-final place were shattered by a strong Italian team who beat the Welsh side 105 -24 in the South of France.