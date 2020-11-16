Deeside based trailer maker front and centre of Hollywood stars Wrexham AFC takeover video

A team of trailer makers who sponsor Wrexham AFC were “blown away and humbled” by the announcement about the takeover of the club by film stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney which kicked off as a hilarious spoof corporate video about the club.

Many of the staff who work at Ifor Williams Trailers, which has factories in Sandycroft and on Deeside Industrial Estate, are diehard fans and were thrilled to see that the video was viewed 500,000 within an hour of being posted on social media.

After a huge majority of fans voted in favour, the famous duo have been given the green light to buy the club from Wrexham Supporters Trust.

The go-ahead followed a Zoom session when Deadpool star Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s McElhenney shared their vision with members of the trust.





In announcing the result of the vote on Twitter, Ryan and Rob made constant references to the products of the trailer firm that’s been the Wrexham’s main front of shirt sponsor since 2016 and vowed to stick with them when the coronavirus pandemic struck.

They said in the video: Why are Rob and I pitching a North Walian trailer manufacturer?

“Well we just became owners of Wrexham Association Football Club and they’re our team sponsor.

You may have never heard of Wrexham, the Racecourse ground or Ifor Williams…but you will.

“So, to the Wrexham Supporters’ Trust thank you for your faith and trust in us. We are humbled and we are already getting to work. Holy s..t. This is really happening.”

Ifor Williams Trailers director Carole Williams, who backed the sponsorship agreement with Wrexham AFC, and has shown solid and consistent support, was delighted by the result of the vote – and the way it was announced.

She said: “We were totally blown away and humbled by the way the announcement was made. Not unexpectedly, it was done in a funny and totally original way. It was just incredible.

“But make no mistake, Ryan and Rob are not taking their responsibilities lightly. They are utterly serious about revitalising the club and transforming it into a global force – but without forgetting its roots.

“The reason Ifor Williams Trailers felt that Wrexham was the perfect fit was the club’s credentials as a grassroots, community-focused and fan-centred club. We were delighted to hear that Ryan and Rob have pledged to reinforce the values, traditions and legacy of this community.

“They have clearly grasped the intense loyalty of the fans and what the club means to them and how that love is woven into the fabric of the town and the wider community.

“Ryan and Rob have certainly got off on the right foot and the fans are right behind them, as are we at Ifor Williams Trailers. Like all the other fans we’re dreaming of a happy Hollywood ending.”

The football club is the third oldest on the planet and appropriately the Racecourse ground was the venue for the world’s oldest surviving film of an international match between Wales and Ireland at Wrexham’s Racecourse ground on April 2, 1906.

The supporters who work for Ifor Williams Trailers are still pinching themselves about the news that will see the club getting a £2 million cash injection by the sports-mad superstars.

The firm, who became the Wrexham’s main front of shirt sponsors in 2016 when the club’s prospects were less glamorous, say they’re encouraged by their pledge to continue with the club’s community focus.

Production operative Kevin Roberts, 63, was among the 22,000 fans who packed the Racecourse when Wrexham played Anderlecht in the Cup Winners’ Cup during the 1975/76 season.

He said: “It was an incredible experience. They were great days and hopefully we’re going to enjoy some more good times now.

“There are a lot of Wrexham fans who work here so there’s a terrific buzz about it.”

Project manager Rhys Davies, 40, has been a Wrexham fan all his life and was a match day mascot for a home game against Burnley when he was eight years of age.

He said: “Things have changed a lot since then because we’re in the fifth tier National League while Burnley are in the Premier League.

“The whole family are Wrexham fans born and bred, it’s in my blood I’m afraid. I follow them through thick and thin.

“I think the last 12-13 years have been very difficult for most fans and the club alike, but we have an incredible fan base and the club has the potential to be even bigger because Wrexham is a proper football town.

“I’ve been with Ifor Williams now for 18 years and for your place of work to sponsor the club you support is fantastic. It makes me very proud.

“When I heard about Ryan Reynolds being involved it seemed a bit far-fetched. All of a sudden my partner wants to be a Wrexham fan.”

Production support worker Martin Bodden, 37, first watched Wrexham play when he was taken to a match by his grandfather 30 years ago.

Martin Bodden, Production Support, repair air tools and work in the CNC place, 37, Cynwyd

He said: “I’ve seen some good times down in Wembley and the Millennium Stadium and some bad days as well but let’s hope that the good days are back.

“This is just what Wrexham needed. We’ve got the investment now to go to the next level.

“Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have done their research on the club and on the area and the fan base is definitely there.

“The level they can go to is Championship minimum but hopefully we can reach the Premiership.”

It was a sentiment endorsed by Kyle Jones, 31, who added: “I’ve been a Wrexham fan since I can remember. There’s been lots of ups and downs but it’s in the blood. It’s the passion.

It’s all very exciting. This will give us the impetus to get out of the National League and then kick on.”

Line feeder Cliff Lewis, 59, became a fan almost 50 years ago during the club’s glory days when legendary manager John Neil led them to the old Second Division, now the EFL Championship.

Cliff said: “Swansea made it to the Premiership and there’s no reason why we can’t do it. We can dream of playing the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool in a few years’ time.”