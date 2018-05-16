Deeside based Iceland to adopt World’s first plastic-free mark on own label products

Iceland is adopting the World’s first ‘plastic-free’ Trust Mark, which has been unveiled today – the move is aimed at helping shoppers choose eco-friendly products.

The Deeside based supermarket chain will begin to adopt the Trust Mark on relevant own-label products this month, and roll it out across its range as it delivers its commitment to eliminate single-use plastic packaging of all Iceland own-label products by 2023.

The Trust Mark is the brainchild of environmental campaign group A Plastic Planet, and will be awarded to food and drink products that are packaged without plastic.

Designed to sit clearly on the front of the pack, the Trust Mark will instantly inform and empower consumers to make plastic-free choices.

Everyday items that consumers have recently learned contain plastic include: tinned beans; teabags; and glass bottle caps.

Campaigners say the move will lead to a radical reduction in the amount of single-use plastic packaging food and drinks.

The first products to feature the Trust Mark include Iceland’s own-brand eggs, cottage pie and vegetable burgers, delivering a reduction in plastic usage of over 600 tonnes per year.

Other Iceland own-label foods expected to switch to non-plastic packaging during summer 2018 will include soft fruit, mushrooms and potatoes.

Trust Mark-accredited packaging will include materials such as carton board, wood pulp, glass, metal and certified-compostable biomaterials.

A Plastic Planet Co-Founder Sian Sutherland said:

“Now we all know the damage our addiction to plastic has caused, we want to do the right thing and buy plastic-free. But it is harder than you think and a clear no-nonsense label is much needed. “Our Trust Mark cuts through the confusion of symbols and labels and tells you just one thing – this packaging is plastic-free and therefore guilt-free. Finally shoppers can be part of the solution not the problem.”

Iceland Managing Director Richard Walker said:

“With the grocery retail sector accounting for more than 40% of plastic packaging in the UK, it’s high time that Britain’s supermarkets came together to take a lead on this issue. I’m proud to lead a supermarket that is working with A Plastic Planet to realise a plastic-free future for food and drink retail.”

