Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 9th Jun 2020

Updated: Tue 9th Jun

Deeside based Iceland returns to family ownership after South African investment firm sells 63% stake

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Iceland founder Malcolm Walker and chief executive Tarsem Dhaliwal have taken full ownership of the Deeside based frozen food retailer after buying the remaining stake from investor Brait.

South African firm Brait owned 63 percent of Iceland which is has now sold for £115m.

The investor said the disposal is “in line with the new strategy announced to shareholders by the Brait Board on 27 November 2019.”

Iceland Foods is now 100% owned by Sir Malcolm Walker CBE, and Tarsem Dhaliwal.


Sir Malcolm Walker CBE said: “It is particularly satisfying to turn this new page in Iceland’s history just before the 50th anniversary of the opening of our first shop on 18 November 1970.

Having started the business in partnership with a friend, I am delighted to have come full circle and own what are now more than 1,000 stores with another good friend in 2020.

Over the last half century we have had a series of external investors in our business but I have no hesitation in saying that Brait has been the best.

They have been consistently understanding and supportive, and were friends as well as business partners. I am sure that friendship will endure, and Tarsem and I wish them every success in the future.”

Tarsem Dhaliwal said: “We are grateful to Brait for giving us this opportunity to take full ownership of Iceland.

We have always been a genuine family business and it is not just Sir Malcolm and I but many of our colleagues who have children working for the company.

We are totally committed to running and growing this business for the long term benefit of all our stakeholders and their families.

Sir Malcolm and I will always have the wellbeing of our 25,000 Iceland colleagues and five million customers close to our hearts and we very much look forward to Doing It Right for another 50 years as we begin this next exciting chapter in the Iceland story.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Coronavirus pandemic forces cancellation of Deeside based 2020 Wales Rally GB

News

Regional COVID-19 test centre set to open in Deeside ‘over the coming days’

News

Online eligibility checker for Welsh Government’s £100m Economic Resilience Fund launched

News

Health board issues reminder of visiting restrictions in place across north Wales hospitals during pandemic

News

All care homes and care home staff in Wales will have been tested by Friday – 90% of tests completed within 48 hours

News

Wrexham Glyndwr University to hold online event for potential postgraduate and professional students

News

First Minister urges people to download and use COVID-19 symptom tracking app

News

Nomads full time quartet sign new Deeside deals

News

Row of Victorian terraced houses looks set to be demolished despite Buckley residents’ objections

News




Read 641,149 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn