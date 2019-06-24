Deeside based housebuilder gets primary school’s fundraising campaign off to a flying start

A local school’s fundraising campaign is off to a flying start thanks to a £500 donation from Deeside-based housebuilder Anwyl Homes.

Southdown Primary School on Linderick Avenue in Buckley is aiming to raise enough money to build a new outdoor learning and play area.

The new area will give pupils the chance to spend more time outside developing their knowledge and understanding with a range of creative lessons based around play and discovery in the fresh air.

Anwyl Homes, which has its head office on St Davids Park in Ewloe, was happy to help get the campaign up and running, sales director, Graeme Gibb, said:

“We are delighted to be the first to support Southdown Primary School’s fundraising campaign for its new outdoor learning area; with such a large presence in North Wales. It is important to us to do what we can to contribute to local worthy causes and we felt this would be of direct benefit to the children of Southdown for many years to come.”

Headteacher at Southdown Primary School, Mrs Diane Chisholm, said:

“We are extremely grateful to Anwyl Homes for its generous donation which will go a long way in helping to develop our outdoor area. Learning does not necessarily have to take place indoors; there are many benefits to children to being outside and our new outdoor space will offer additional developmental experiences that will enhance the learning that is done indoors.”

Key Stage 2 teacher John Andrew Jones is managing the fundraising drive. He said:

“Thanks to Anwyl Homes we are off to a great start. We plan to keep up the momentum with some of our own fundraising events that have been designed by the children and aim to raise more money during this last half term. The children are very excited about the potential new space and have so much enthusiasm for the fundraising that I am sure we’ll achieve our goal before the end of term.”

In order to develop the outdoor play space, Southdown Primary School needs to raise around £3,500.

The school aims to do this before the end of July so that work can start on the new play area in the new school year in September.

“Further donations would be warmly welcomed and interested parties are invited to contact the school should they wish to get involved.” Said Mrs Chisholm.