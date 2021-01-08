Deeside based Anwyl Partnerships reveal 2021 growth plans as 15 job roles become available

Deeside based Anwyl Partnerships has revealed their 2021 growth plans with a turnover expected to increase by a further 20 per cent.

The company, which specialises in the provision of residential land and build developments, will couple the plans with the recruitment of 15 additional team members.

In 2020, staff had to adapt to new ways of working on site and at home but the company begins this year with a £50 million order book including its largest contract to date, a £25m project to deliver affordable homes and an ‘extracare’ facility in Rock Ferry, Wirral, for Torus.

Partnering with housing associations in the North West and North Wales, the company’s land-led approach will see an expansion across both regions and, in order to facilitate this growth, an additional 15 roles ranging from site management to office support will be made available.





Tom Anwyl, Managing Director of Anwyl Partnerships, said: “Last year was exceptionally difficult for everyone which saw all sectors of industry affected in different ways.

“As a construction based enterprise, we had to adapt quickly, introducing and navigating our way around many new processes and practices that includes the way we communicate, plan and engage.

“I’m proud to say that our teams managed this transition incredibly well, demonstrating huge resilience, professionalism and support for each other.

“During these challenging times, we managed to successfully hand over a number of key projects whilst securing several new schemes including Rock Ferry and Halton Court, a 119-unit residential scheme in Runcorn for Onward Homes and Magenta Living, amongst others.

“We are already negotiating several other projects that would increase turnover by a further £20m for this year alone and look forward to sharing further details imminently.

“We recognise this growth as being a huge achievement, particular under these conditions , and begin the new year with strong optimism despite the current lockdown.

“We welcome moves by government to allow construction sites to remain open and will continue to operate a safe environment for all.

“With the vaccine roll out now underway, we like so many of us, do so a light ahead and a way through and will continue to remain steadfast and resilient in our wider approach, embracing the many positives a new year has to offer.”