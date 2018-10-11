Curry and Quiz Evening raises over £1000 for Citizens Advice Flintshire

Trustees, staff and volunteers were joined by family and friends to raise money for Citizens Advice Flintshire (CAF) last week.

A Curry & Quiz Evening attracted over 70 supporters to the Bengal Dynasty, Queensferry, where silent auctions and raffles helped boost the fundraising event’s takings to an impressive £1,078.

CEO of CAF, Salli Edwards, was extremely pleased with the turnout and wanted to thank all the local businesses who donated prizes for the evening.

“Many people aren’t aware that we are a charity, and that we need to raise money each year to continue offering our much valued service to the people of Flintshire. This event has shown we have many supporters who appreciate that service and are willing to give their time and money to help maintain it.”

Trustee and Treasurer, Lucie Mulvaney, commented “Raising money for our charity has always been a priority for us, and this event demonstrates how committed we are about raising awareness of our free service to local businesses and local people.”

Fundraising Manager, Mandy Plant, applauded the event organisers: Lisa Powell, Stewart Whyte and Lesley Browne, adding that “Not only had they raised much needed funds, but had been successful in organising an event that put the ‘fun’ back into fundraising.

A last minute auction prize was a cuddly panda, who became an instant hit with staff members.

An intense bidding war ensued and escalated, with the Citizens Advice staff and volunteers winning him/her over as our new mascot.

Problem is choosing a name for the cuddly one, so we’re asking readers to suggest a name and email it tomandy.plant@flintshirecab.org.uk with PANDA as the subject line.”

The winner will receive a modest prize and the opportunity to be photographed with CAF’s fluffy gal/guy.

Photo: L-R Lisa Powell, Stewart Whyte, Lesley Browne.