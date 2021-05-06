Cross Roads in Holywell closed following collision between lorry and pedestrian

A road is currently closed in Holywell following a reported “accident” involving a lorry and pedestrian.

The B5432 Cross Roads both ways from Chester turn off to Ysgol Y From School has been closed since around 10am.

Latest traffic report for the area states: “Road closed and slow traffic due to accident, a pedestrian and a lorry involved on B5432 Cross Roads both ways from Chester turn off to Ysgol Y From School. Accident happened just before 10:00.”

We have asked North Wales Police and the Ambulance service for an update.



