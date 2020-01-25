Cow & Gate baby food jars sold by Tesco recalled as ‘small number may have been tampered with’

Cow & Gate and Tesco are voluntarily recalling 15 varieties of 7+ month Cow & Gate baby food jars (200g) sold by Tesco stores in the UK, as a precautionary measure following concerns that some jars may have been tampered with.

The recall only involves these varieties sold in Tesco stores in the UK.

No other Cow & Gate, Tesco or other branded baby products are affected.

Product details Cow & Gate Butternut Squash Chicken & Pasta 7+ months Pack size 200g Batch code All batches Best before All date codes Cow & Gate Courgette & Hake Rice 7+ months Pack size 200g Batch code All batches Best before All date codes Cow & Gate Yummy Harvest Chicken 7+ months Pack size 200g Batch code All batches Best before All date codes Cow & Gate Apple Crumble 7+ months Pack size 200g Batch code All batches Best before All date codes Cow & Gate Banana Crumble 7+ months Pack size 200g Batch code All batches Best before All date codes Cow & Gate Peach Apple & Kiwi 7+ months Pack size 200g Batch code All batches Best before All date codes Cow & Gate Rice Pudding 7+ months Pack size 200g Batch code All batches Best before All date codes Cow & Gate Creamy Cauliflower Cheese 7+ months Pack size 200g Batch code All batches Best before All date codes Cow & Gate Garden Pea & Turkey 7+ months Pack size 200g Batch code All batches Best before All date codes Cow & Gate Potato Spinach & Beef 7+ months Pack size 200g Batch code All batches Best before All date codes Cow & Gate Potato & Turkey Roast 7+ months Pack size 200g Batch code All batches Best before All date codes Cow & Gate Spaghetti Bolognese 7+ months Pack size 200g Batch code All batches Best before All date codes Cow & Gate Succulent Pork Casserole 7+ months Pack size 200g Batch code All batches Best before All date codes Cow & Gate Tasty Cottage Pie 7+ months Pack size 200g Batch code All batches Best before All date codes Cow & Gate Tomato & Courgette Pasta 7+ months Pack size 200g Batch code All batches Best before All date codes