Cow & Gate baby food jars sold by Tesco recalled as ‘small number may have been tampered with’

Published: Saturday, Jan 25th, 2020
Cow & Gate and Tesco are voluntarily recalling 15 varieties of 7+ month Cow & Gate baby food jars (200g) sold by Tesco stores in the UK, as a precautionary measure following concerns that some jars may have been tampered with.
The recall only involves these varieties sold in Tesco stores in the UK.
No other Cow & Gate, Tesco or other branded baby products are affected.
Product details
Cow & Gate Butternut Squash Chicken & Pasta 7+ months
|Pack size
|200g
|Batch code
|All batches
|Best before
|All date codes
Cow & Gate Courgette & Hake Rice 7+ months
|Pack size
|200g
|Batch code
|All batches
|Best before
|All date codes
Cow & Gate Yummy Harvest Chicken 7+ months
|Pack size
|200g
|Batch code
|All batches
|Best before
|All date codes
Cow & Gate Apple Crumble 7+ months
|Pack size
|200g
|Batch code
|All batches
|Best before
|All date codes
Cow & Gate Banana Crumble 7+ months
|Pack size
|200g
|Batch code
|All batches
|Best before
|All date codes
Cow & Gate Peach Apple & Kiwi 7+ months
|Pack size
|200g
|Batch code
|All batches
|Best before
|All date codes
Cow & Gate Rice Pudding 7+ months
|Pack size
|200g
|Batch code
|All batches
|Best before
|All date codes
Cow & Gate Creamy Cauliflower Cheese 7+ months
|Pack size
|200g
|Batch code
|All batches
|Best before
|All date codes
Cow & Gate Garden Pea & Turkey 7+ months
|Pack size
|200g
|Batch code
|All batches
|Best before
|All date codes
Cow & Gate Potato Spinach & Beef 7+ months
|Pack size
|200g
|Batch code
|All batches
|Best before
|All date codes
Cow & Gate Potato & Turkey Roast 7+ months
|Pack size
|200g
|Batch code
|All batches
|Best before
|All date codes
Cow & Gate Spaghetti Bolognese 7+ months
|Pack size
|200g
|Batch code
|All batches
|Best before
|All date codes
Cow & Gate Succulent Pork Casserole 7+ months
|Pack size
|200g
|Batch code
|All batches
|Best before
|All date codes
Cow & Gate Tasty Cottage Pie 7+ months
|Pack size
|200g
|Batch code
|All batches
|Best before
|All date codes
Cow & Gate Tomato & Courgette Pasta 7+ months
|Pack size
|200g
|Batch code
|All batches
|Best before
|All date codes
If you have bought any of the above products do not feed them to your baby.
Instead, return it to the Tesco store from where it was bought for a full refund.
Anyone with concerns can contact Tesco Customer Services directly on 0800 917 6897 or Cow & Gate via facebook messenger / live chat at www.cgbabyclub.co.uk/contact-us
or by phone on 0800 977 8880.