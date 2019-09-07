Operation Tide: 15 appear in court following ‘County Lines’ drugs raids in North Wales and Merseyside

A total of fifteen people appeared in magistrates court today (Saturday 7 Sept) in Mold and Llandudno – following Operation Tide, a County Lines drug investigation lead by North Wales Police.

More than 300 officers carried out dawn raids at addresses across Flintshire, Conwy, Anglesey and Merseyside on Thursday targeting those who peddle hard drugs such as heroin and crack cocaine in the region, coordinated raids also took place in Scotland.

Thirteen of the fifteen to appear in court today were remanded in custody, two received conditional bail.



Superintendent Mark Pierce Mark Pierce said:

“The operation shows that there are no borders when it comes to protecting vulnerable members of the public and in prosecuting those who exploit others and deal drugs.”

Thursday’s huge operation targeting ‘County Lines’ drug gangs in North Wales and Merseyside saw the “culmination of months of work” into dismantling an Organised Crime Group (OCG) operating in Deeside.

“Yesterday saw the culmination of months of work into dismantling an Organised Crime Group operating in Deeside. A big step in making North Flintshire a safer place.” North Flintshire Local Policing Team

County Lines’ is a term used when drug gangs from big cities expand their operations to smaller towns, often using violence to drive out local dealers and exploiting children and vulnerable people to sell drugs.

Video of police executing a warrant in Deeside on Thursday morning.