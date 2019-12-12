News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Councillors in Flintshire set to approve 50% council tax discount scheme for local authority foster carers

Published: Thursday, Dec 12th, 2019
Share:

Members of Flintshire’s Cabinet will be asked, later this month to approve the introduction of a 50% Council Tax Discretionary Discount Scheme for foster carers, to take effect from April 2020.

The council says that one of its key objectives is to ensure there are enough local authority foster carers to provide care for local children. 

Foster carers in the county provide vital to the support needs of young people in care and provide family based substitute care in a safe environment.

Children who are looked after are often extremely vulnerable and the role of foster carers is critical to their protection.

Carers sometimes choose to foster for private fostering agencies because agencies can offer a better rate of payment due to the enhanced rate they charge local authorities for placements.

The council says it is difficult to compete against private foster agency rates, by offering a Discretionary Council Tax Discount it aims to provide a more competitive financial package to local authority foster carers.

Flintshire County Council’s Chief Officer for Social Services, Neil Ayling, said:

“This is another example of how innovative Flintshire County Council is – the advantages for the family are evident.  There are benefits for the Council too – the cost of offering a 50% discount to foster carers in Flintshire (£92k) could be recouped should only three children be placed with in-house carers for a 12 month period rather than external fostering agencies.

“Introducing this scheme in April 2020 will make the Council one of only two local authorities in Wales to offer such a scheme.”

For more information about fostering in Flintshire click here: https://www.flintshirefostering.org.uk/en/home.aspx

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Construction firm behind Parc Adfer – Deeside’s new £800m incinerator – goes into administration

Polls open at 7am in today’s General Election – UK voting rules and what to expect

Flintshire councillors back calls to ban the bang following death of horse ‘spooked by fireworks’

Air France–KLM Group signs deal with Airbus for 10 additional A350-900 jets

Airbus’ school orchard project branches out

Frustration as bid to discuss performance of North Wales’ crisis-hit health board is delayed

Police appeal for witnesses after ‘dangerous’ driver with children in car goes around Queensferry roundabout the wrong way

Warning sounded against imposing another hefty council tax rise on Flintshire residents in

Serious games developed by Glyndwr University help police fight cybercrime


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn