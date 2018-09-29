Council will launch its first Urban Tree and Woodland Plan today at Wepre Park ‘Tree Day’

Flintshire County Council will launch its first Urban Tree and Woodland Plan today.

This Plan outlines how the council will manage trees in Flintshire, it sets the ‘vision’ for the planting of trees across the County, particularly focussing on urban areas.

Trees make a positive impact on urban areas in terms of aesthetics, pollution control and summer cooling.

Greener, wilder spaces have many benefits, for example, reducing surface water flooding and noise pollution and improving our mental health.

The council says it has successfully obtained grant funding from Natural Resources Wales and Welsh Government to begin work to create greener connections through the county.

The plan will be launched at the Wepre Park Tree Day which takes place between 11am and 3pm today, Saturday 29 September.

Wepre Park rangers and conservation team will be on hand for guided walks and talks, there will also be horse logging demonstrations on the old golf course.

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Countryside, Councillor Carolyn Thomas, said:

“Over the long term, we want to improve green spaces so that they provide the maximum benefits for people and nature. We are pleased to be officially launching our first ever tree plan for Flintshire at the Tree Day at Wepre Park.

It’s fantastic that we have successfully gained grant funding to start working towards its goals straight away, increasing the number of trees in urban areas.”

Over the next year, Flintshire Countryside Service will be working with local councils and communities to identify and agree a small number of urban sites for tree planting and wildflower areas.

The key pilot areas of Connah’s Quay, Broughton and Saltney were identified through research on canopy cover in the tree plan.

Work is not restricted to these areas and we will consider additional urban spaces for wildflower areas or tree planting.

You can view the Urban Tree and Woodland Plan here: https://www.flintshire.gov.uk/ en/LeisureAndTourism/ Countryside-and-Coast/Trees. aspx.