Council rubbish tips won’t reopen in Flintshire before lockdown measures are eased

Flintshire Council’s household waste and recycling centres will remain closed until lockdown measures are eased.

The local authority, like all those across Wales, closed its tips when strict lockdown measures were introduced in March to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

At the time, the council said disposing of waste was not “a valid reason to leave your homes.”

Council’s in England are starting to reopen some of their household waste centres but with strict social distancing measures implemented to protect both workers and the public.

Robert Jenrick, the Local Government secretary in England told MP’s: “I am asking councils to plan the organised reopening of household waste collection sites – I expect this to happen over the coming weeks and we will be publishing amended guidance shortly.”

Most of Greater Manchester’s waste and recycling centres will reopen this weekend for bagged general waste only.

To control the number of vehicles accessing the centres, a traffic control system is being introduced based on odd and even number plates, residents will also need to take proof of address.

Tips will also reopen on Merseyside from Monday, again strict social distancing measures will be introduced.

There has been no call from the Welsh Government for Welsh councils to follow suit, that’s despite a rise in the number of fly-tipping incidents during the lockdown period.

Many people have taken the opportunity to spruce up their homes and gardens during the extended lockdown period.

B&Q in Chester has reopened and huge queues of people were seen waiting to get into the DIY store last weekend.

Flintshire Council advised members of the public to consider whether they have anywhere to take their waste before starting any DIY work.

The local authority has also warned anyone found dumping rubbish illegally could face a hefty fine.

A Flintshire Council spokesperson said: “Following the UK and Welsh Government‘s (WG) announcement instructing people not to leave their homes and travel unnecessarily, Flintshire’s Household Waste and Recycling Centres (HWRCs) were temporarily closed on 23rd March.”

The Council says it is in regular discussion with Welsh Government and all other council’s in Wales, “to agree a mechanism for a coordinated reopening of the sites, once the restrictions on travel have been lifted.”

The local authority also said it is aware there has been “much discussion and comment on Social Media” during the current emergency regarding an apparent increase in fly-tipping levels “particularly following the decision to suspend garden waste collections and the temporary closure of the network of HWRC sites.”

“Fly-tipping is never acceptable and is a criminal activity that can cause serious pollution to the environment, can be a risk to human health and can harm wildlife and farm animals.

The Council will investigate the content of fly tips and will consider prosecution or the issue of Fixed Penalty Notices, if the waste can be identified to specific properties or individuals.” A spokesperson added.