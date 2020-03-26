Council calls on public to “respect its workforce” following abusive to calls to contact centre staff

The NHS workforce are quite rightly being praised and honoured for their dedication and work.

They are not the only ones who are keeping the country running and keeping people safe and well.”

The Council says it has its own ‘army’ of key workers who are also contributing to the effort by providing essential services to local people and communities.

The statement said: “The large majority of local residents and customers are being patient and co-operative with us as we temporarily close certain non-essential services and redeploy our workforce to support those services which are essential.”

A “small minority” of callers into the council Contact Centres have been “aggressive and at times abusive.”

“Examples include Council Tax payers expecting a Council Tax ‘holiday’ because a local service such as a library has been temporarily closed.

Behaviour of this type is unacceptable. We appeal for good and caring conduct.” The statement says.

The council says it has a depleted workforce with employees absent “because they themselves are ill, are self-isolated, or are at home caring for their children because their partner is a key worker.”

“On behalf of the Council we would urge everyone to stay safe and follow the guidelines which have been put in place.”