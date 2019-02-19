Council apologises after system glitch sees secondary school offers sent to some parents earlier than others

Flintshire Council has apologised after a system error saw some parents informed about their child’s secondary school place for next year earlier than others.

Parents of hundreds of primary school children were expecting to receive a letter in March informing of whether their child had got a place at their first choice secondary school or not.

On Monday a number of parents received emails informing them of their child’s secondary school place for the 2019/20 academic year leaving others concerned about their child’s place next year.

In a statement released today, Flintshire Council said it is “due to inform parents of the allocation of schools admissions in readiness for the 2019/20 academic year.

A problem with the admissions software system has led to secondary school offers of places being sent out via email to some parents ahead of others and ahead of the 1 March planned date. The information contained within the letter to these parents is correct.

The Council has acted to ensure that all applicants for a secondary school place will be sent an email with the outcome of their application by the end of today.

The Council apologises for any inconvenience or concern caused by some applicants being informed of the outcome before others.

This issue does not affect the remainder of the published admissions timetable.”