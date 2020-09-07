Contacts of a positive case of Covid-19 urged to follow guidelines and self-isolate for two weeks

Contacts of a case of Coronavirus are being reminded to stay at home for full two weeks of self-isolation

The population-wide “Test, Trace, Protect programme” was rolled out across Wales at the start of June, with the Wrexham teams based within the council.

Anyone who has a positive Coronavirus test result will be contacted by a team of contact tracers and asked for details of everyone they have had close contact with while they have had symptoms.

All of their close contacts will then be followed up and will be asked to self-isolate for 14 days as a precaution to prevent the virus spreading further.





A close contact includes:-

– Anyone who has been within 1m of and had a face-to-face-conversation, had skin-to-skin contact with or have coughed on, or been in other forms of contact with for a minute or longer;

– Anyone who been within 2m of for more than 15 minutes

– Anyone who has travelled in a vehicle with or sat near on public transport.

The North Wales Test, Trace, Protect service have now issued thanks to all of those cases and contacts of Coronavirus (COVID-19) who are staying at home and following the Welsh Governments self-isolation advice.

It is by staying at home, that you can help stop the virus spreading.

The team is also urging people who are contacted by tracers to follow the guidelines and stay at home for two weeks of self-isolation.

Dr Rachel Andrew, one of the leads for the North Wales Regional Hub of Test, Trace, Protect (TTP), said: “It is really important that if you have been telephoned by a member of the contact tracing team and told you are a contact of a case of Coronavirus, that you follow their advice and stay home for the full 14 days.

“The reason we ask contacts to self-isolate is because they could be developing the infection and be at risk of spreading it to family and friends.

“This advice is the same for people returning from countries where Welsh Government requires self-isolation for 14 days on your return.

“Having a negative test during this time only tells you that you don’t have Coronavirus on the day the swab was taken.”

Healthcare workers and some other keyworkers have different opportunities for testing, they are advised to speak to their employers about what to do if they are identified as a contact of someone with COVID-19.

Teresa Owen, Director of Public Health for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: “We would like to remind the people of North Wales that Coronavirus is still circulating in the community. To keep everyone safe, always stay two metres away from others, and wash your hands regularly.

“If you meet another household, outside your extended household, stay outdoors during your visit and work from home if you can.

“If you or anyone in your extended household has symptoms, stay at home and arrange a test.

“Thank you to those who are making sacrifices to keep us all safe, including those who are staying at home for the full 14 days of self-isolation.”

In July Wrexham Council issued advice on how to tell if a call from a contact tracer is genuine – details of which can be found here.

Anyone with a high temperature, new continuous cough, or a loss of, or change, to sense of smell or taste should get tested for Coronavirus. Visit www.gov.wales/coronavirus or call 119 to arrange a test.