Consultation period opens on plans to build two flats in Aston

Published: Thursday, Mar 7th, 2019
A consultation period has opened for residents to comment on plans to build two flats in Aston.

A planning application submitted to Flintshire Council in February proposes to build a two-story property next to number 30 Plough Lane.

The planning document states the building will be “the same as neighbouring properties ie brickwork and slate roof.”

A design and access statement which accompanies the plans states “the site lies within the settlement boundary of Aston, where a presumption in favour of residential development exists.”

“The site is served by regular bus service. This would ensure that future occupiers of the development are able to travel to either Connah’s Quay/Hawarden or Chester/Queensferry Mold with ease.”

 

“The proposal seeks to introduce a much needed residential use. Whilst the external appearance of the building would be largely reflected on its neighbour, modern construction techniques would ensure that the proposal is constructed to the current Building Regulations standard and is well insulated. ”

“The proposed development would provide additional surveillance which could only improve community safety within the local area.”

“The scheme would provide adequate living conditions for its future occupiers and it would cause no harm to the living conditions of nearby residents.”

Residents can comment on the application here

 

 

