Conservation charity announces new ‘Meet the Amphibians’ project

A conservation charity have announced a new project named ‘Meet the Amphibians’ which will be supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Wild Ground manage 15 reserves across Flintshire, Wrexham and Denbighshire specifically for great crested newts.

Their new project focuses on five native species of amphibian which locals in North Wales are more likely to encounter – the great crested newt being one as well as the common frog, common toad, smooth newt and palmate newt.

It will engage people with the aim to increase understanding and support for amphibians and nature, facilitate the inclusion of groups facing barriers to involvement with heritage and improve conditions for amphibians across Wild Ground’s North Wales reserves.





Conservation benefits will be achieved through a combination of habitat improvement and wildlife surveying.

Paul Furnborough, Reserves Development Manager for Wild Ground, said: “We will open our reserves up to the public, improving access, awareness and engagement opportunities throughout the region.

“Some planned activities may have to be adapted, with an increased online presence.

“We will continue to work with volunteers, expanding our offer to more sites, and will provide more training and support for local schools to engage with nature.”

The National Lottery Heritage Fund has allowed Wild Ground to employ an additional reserve officer to facilitate their project.

Duncan Crawford, Amphibian Reserves Officer, will be leading the project and is delighted with his role.

He said: “I am delighted to say I am the new Reserves Officer for Wild Ground.

“My job aims to maintain and increase habitat for amphibians and promote access to our reserves.”

Get in touch for more info on events, talks, school visits, volunteering or any other engagement by contacting Duncan via duncan.crawford@wild-ground.org.uk or 01978 7577524.