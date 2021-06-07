Connah’s Quay: Vaccine clinic being held for 18-39 year olds waiting for their first Covid jab

People aged 18 to 39 years old and registered with a GP practice within NE Flintshire are being invited to book their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

A clinic for those in that age group to book their first jab is taking place at The Quay Health Centre, Fron Road, Connah’s Quay, CH5 4PJ on Thursday 10th June 2021.

Only patients of the following practices are to book an appointment for this clinic:

-The Stables, Hawarden Health Centre

-Marches medical practice, Broughton

-Shotton Lane, Shotton

-Deeside Medical Centre

-The Quay Surgery, Connah’s Quay

-Queensferry Medical Centre

-St. Mark’s Dee View Surgery

Use the following link to book your appointment: https://outlook.office365.com/owa/calendar/BCUHBTheQuay@nhswales365.onmicrosoft.com/bookings/

Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board has said: “Please ensure you are not currently self-isolating, symptomatic of COVID-19 or had a positive test in the last 28 days.”

“If you have an existing appointment at another session, please keep to the original date. This vaccination centre will operate by appointment only.”

The health board is also offering a COVID-19 vaccination online booking service for “people living in North Wales to book their first and second dose at a date and time which is convenient for them.”

“If you have an existing appointment please do not book another one using this service, we ask that you keep to your original appointment date.”

Further information about eligibility to book first and second doses can be found the website: https://bcuhb.nhs.wales/covid-19/covid-19-vaccination-online-booking