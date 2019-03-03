Connah’s Quay Spring Clean Week – Volunteers collect fifteen bags of rubbish in first two hours

The first ever Connah’s Quay Spring Clean Week kicked off on Friday with volunteers collecting up enough litter and rubbish to fill fifteen large bags.

Spring Clean week began on Friday morning at Princess Park in the Quay where volunteers, brought together by ‘Our Back Yard’ – spent the morning collecting up a large amount of litter.

Organised activities have also taken place over the weekend with litter picks at Wepre Park and at Broadoak Woods.

The week brings together a range of partners wanting to give Connah’s Quay a spring clean.

The Spring Clean Week ends on Thursday but the aim is to form a partnership to hold a regular event helping to keep Connah’s Quay’ green and clean.

It’s hoped Spring Clean Week will become a key annual event and this year there will be a number of public litter picking events, where everyone is welcome to come along and give a helping hand.

Further sessions involving schools and local business will also be taking place, providing 7 days of action.

The project partners include Flintshire County Council, Connah’s Quay Town Council, Friends of Wepre Park, Keep Wales Tidy and the Our Back Yard Project.

The following public events will be held:

-Friday 1st March – Princes Park 10.30am – 12.30pm – Meet at the top of the park off Mold Rd, CH5 4QP

-Saturday 2nd March – Wepre Park Meet at 11am – Visitor Centre, CH5 4HL

-Sunday 3rd March – Broadoak Wood 10am – 12pm – Meet by the entrance off Hollowbrook Drive, CH5 4GF

-Monday 4th March – Coastal Path Clean Up –Meet at 10am– Meet at the Quay Waterman’s Association, Kathleen & May Centre, Dock Rd, CH5 4DS

-Wed 6th March – Golftyn Park – 10.30am – 12.30pm Meet at Golftyn Park opposite the former Half Way House pub, CH5 4AS

-Thurs 7th March – Wepre Park – Meet at 10am – Lower Main Car Park Wepre Park, CH5 4HL (Please bring your wellies)

Richard Aram, Project Coordinator from Groundwork North Wales and the Our Back Project said:

“Through the project we work across most of the green spaces in Connah’s Quay and litter is always an issue.

Hopefully working partnership we can make a difference to the local environment, raise awareness of the issue and generate community support.

Please come along for as long as you can. Equipment will be provided. Please wear suitable clothing and footwear. Children under 16 should be accompanied by an adult.”

For more information contact the Our Back Yard Team on 01978 757524 or email ourbackyard@groundworknorthwales