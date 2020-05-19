Connah’s Quay Nomads crowned champions after Welsh football season ends because of COVID-19

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has confirmed the end of its domestic leagues because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The move means Connah’s Quay Nomads have officially been declared as JD Cymru Champions for the 2019/20 season.

On Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that The Nomads, who were four points clear at the top of the league having lost just two games in the league all season, have been named as league champions for the first time in the club’s history.

A statement on the club website says: “Our final game of the season was away at Bala in a 2-2 draw which kept us top of the league after TNS were held to a 2-2 draw at Park Hall which left us on a total of 56 points after 26 games, with TNS on 52 points after the same amount of games, having lost six games in the campaign.

The coronation of The Nomads as champions brings a brand new name to the trophy with The New Saints having been champions for the past 8 seasons, with Bangor City the previous victors back in the 2010/11 season.

This also completed a domestic double with The Nomads having picked up the Nathaniel MG Cup in February thanks to the 3-0 victory STM Sports in the final.

A huge congratulations to everyone involved at the football club.”