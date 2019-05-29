Connah’s Quay Health Studio celebrates 5th year in Business

A Connah’s Quay based JS-PT Health Studio celebrated their 5th anniversary with their clients and also by giving back to the community.

Clients past and present, Family and even children came together to take part in a 2 hour challenge at JS-PT Health Studio, based above the Broad Oak pub in Connah’s Quay,

Since the studio opened, its managed to help people of Flintshire lose a combined weight of over 5 tonne.

Jack, 28, Founder of the Studio, said: “Our Clients have lost a phenomenal amount of weight since the studio opened; well over 5 tons in fact.

“We wanted to celebrate like we always do and get together with people in the community”.

”The studio isn’t all about losing weight; The idea behind it is somewhere that people can come to ad not feel pressured or judged. We are to support them and help them believe themselves along a journey to live a healthier, less stressful life.

“The day was all about having fun, still being active and getting to spend to time with them.”

The studio was opened in 2014 by the Former Everton Captain, Kevin Ratcliffe and the late AM Carl Sargeant.

His son, Jack Sargeant said about the recent anniversary, ” It is fantastic to see this local business continuing to thrive in our area and support our community.

I wish JSPT health studio every success and look forward to celebrating next years anniversary with Jack and the team.”

“Keeping fit is good for the mind and the body. There is no one way solution to helping people who suffer with mental health, but exercising and keeping fit is often a great way and I am pleased we have this on offer in Alyn and Deeside.”

The 1,000 ft studio and its team has acquired prestigious awards and numerous shortlists for awards since it’s unveiling; the Start-Up Business of the Year Award from the West Cheshire and North Wales Chamber of Commerce being one of them.

The studio and its team has recently opened its doors for free to the emergency services for the whole of May. The NHS, Police and Fire service have been invited to come on board for free as a thank you for their hard work to the community.

Visit www.js-pt.co.uk for more information about the studio.