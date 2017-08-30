Commonwealth Games Baton set for Flintshire visit next Thursday

The 2018 Commonwealth Games Baton is set to visit Flintshire next Thursday as part of its journey to the Gold Coast Games in Queensland, Australia.

The Gold Coast 2018 Queen’s Baton Relay was launched on Commonwealth Day in March at Buckingham Palace, it signalled the official countdown to the start of the Games which begin on April 4th next year.

The baton which carries a message from Her Majesty the Queen to participating athletes will Cover 230,000km over 388 days making its way through the six Commonwealth regions of Africa, the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia and Oceania.

The Baton is set to spend four days in Wales, beginning in Swansea on 5 September and arriving at Theatr Clwyd Mold on Thursday, September 7th.

Local baton bearers include Tae Kwon Do double Olympic champion Jade Jones, Paralympian Beverley Jones, Commonwealth Badminton athletes Caroline Harvey and Daniel Font and Junior Commonwealth swimming athlete Elena Morgan.

Celebrations will begin on the field next to the theatre at 3pm where Flintshire County Council’s sports development team will be on hand to provide people with an opportunity to get involved and have a go at a wide variety of sports.

The Baton will arrive at 5.30pm where a Baton Parade, coordinated by local dance development organisation ‘New Dance’ comprising children and young people from ten Flintshire primary schools, will be waiting to escort the relay runners to the front of the theatre building, before the Baton is taken inside and onto the stage of the Anthony Hopkins Theatre.