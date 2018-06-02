independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

M56 – All lanes back open following earlier collision near the A494

Published: Saturday, Jun 2nd, 2018
Share:

09:10am – All lanes are clear and recovery completed on the #M56 westbound J15 and #A494 near #EllesmerePort following a collision.

8.30am – Traffic is down to one lane on the M56 westbound J15 and A494 near Dunkirk due to a collision.

Police and Highway Agency crews are at scene and are in the process of moving the vehicles involved to the hard shoulder.

There are some delays and traffic is stretching back to the M53 junction.

North West Motorway Police tweeted:

“Patrols have just arriving in the area of J15 M56wb Cheshire following reports of a collision. Very heavy rain in the area. Please be careful driving today and be aware of the risk of standing water.”

The latest traffic reports says:

“Stationary traffic due to debris on road, accident, two vehicles involved and all traffic being temporarily held on M56 Westbound between J15 M53 and A5117 / A494. Traffic is being held while police deal with an accident”

LATEST NEWS:

Traffic moving again following earlier crash on the A55 in Chester due to a collision

Weighbridge Road back open following earlier closure due to jackknifed lorry

Visa card problems fixed after six hour disruption to services

Visitors to Wepre Park asked to consider local residents on busy days and park on Wepre Drive ‘pay and display’

Going to see the Stereophonics in Wrexham on tonight? Visitors asked to plan journey in advance – and take a coat

Severe delays on the southbound M6 in Cheshire due to a ‘police led incident’

Firefighters release one person from car following six vehicle crash on A550 in Shotwick on Thursday

Deeside Ice Rink to reopen on Friday following week long closure

RSPCA appeal after video surfaces which appears to show a man biting the head off a live pigeon

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn