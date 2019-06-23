News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Coleg Cambria holds fitness and wellbeing fun day for British Heart Foundation

Published: Sunday, Jun 23rd, 2019
Share:

Coleg Cambria staff and students took part in a fun fitness and wellbeing challenge to raise money for the British Heart Foundation (BHF) Cymru.

Thirty employees, five students and a team from Healthy Schools North Wales competed in numerous events and activities from flower arranging to traditional sports day races, swimming, a park run, tai chi and an assault course.

There was also a sponsored mile for local children and a sprint race.

BHF Cymru is the north east Wales college’s charity partner for 2019, and Active Cambria coordinator Donna Welsh revealed more than £750 had been raised on the day.

“The event was to raise awareness of the importance of been active, operating as a team and having fun with your colleagues, which in turn can help the development of fitness and wellbeing in your place of work,” said Donna.

“Thanks to everyone who supported us, especially Cambrian Aquatic Sports Centre for allowing us to use your facilities and the 1st Battalion of the Royal Welsh for running the army assault course.

“Hopefully next year we will see more businesses joining us and taking part in what was a memorable day that raised lots of money for the charity.”

Active Cambria – the college’s Strategy for Sport and Physical Activity 2015-20 – has made great strides since its launch four years ago.

The programme has united staff, students and businesses in the region to promote and support mental and physical well-being, encouraging a positive and healthy working environment at their sites in Wrexham, Northop, Ruthin and Deeside while serving as best practice for some of the country’s top organisations under three categories – Get Active, Elite Sport and Future Sport.

In partnership with Colegau Cymru, the WRU, Sport Wales, Wrexham AFC and others, Cambria has worked collaboratively to give people opportunities they might not otherwise have had.

For more information, visit the website: www.cambria.ac.uk/cambria-life/active-cambria

ENDS

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Clocking up the ‘Air Smiles’ for local kids thanks to Airbus-sponsored event

Detailed plans for almost 300 new homes on former RAF Sealand camp look set to get green light

Last call for new Flint Coastguard Rescue Team recruits as application deadline draws near

Flintshire MP guide dog walk to understand issues facing people with sight loss

Coleg Cambria students win top awards for HR and professional development

Chester Music Festival 2019 line up revealed

Glyndwr Innovations wins national technology award

Public invited to take part in a historical themed five- mile walk around Chester, and find out more about the city.

Police concerns for missing 13 year old boy from Sandycroft


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn