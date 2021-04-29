Coleg Cambria: 46 students achieve Duke of Edinburgh award in the same week

An amazing 46 Coleg Cambria students achieved their Bronze Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards in the same week!

A cohort from the north east Wales college is celebrating the amazing landmark after completing the first stage of the popular scheme, which includes volunteering, physical and skills challenges, and an expedition.

The news comes after eight Independent Living Skills (ILS) learners from Cambria received their Bronze awards in March.

There are more than 180 youngsters at the institution – which has sites in Wrexham, Deeside, Llysfasi and Northop – participating in the DofE programme, to the delight of Learner Experience and Enterprise Manager, Rona Griffiths.





“We can think of no better or more fitting tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh than the achievement of these 46 students in the face of the restrictions and difficulties experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said.

“We are so proud of all the participants for developing a range of skills such as map reading, teamwork, problem solving, first aid and route and meal planning as part of the expedition.

“They have all done brilliantly and are a credit to Coleg Cambria.”

Cambria’s DofE coordinator Alan Lowry has been part of the initiative for more than 30 years and says the college has one of the strongest provisions in the country.

“Having been involved in the Award for many years it was inspiring to see that participants were still able to benefit from the range of activities in these difficult times,” he said.

Gary Abnett, a lecturer in Uniformed Public Services, added: “I am delighted that under the strict Covid rules we have managed to see so many candidates complete their Bronze Awards.

“They were motivated and coped well with the restricted environment brought on by Coronavirus, showing a high degree of flexibility and willingness to achieve their awards.

“I feel proud of the achievement and commitment shown by all of them, it was an excellent effort.”

To find out more, visit www.cambria.ac.uk or www .dofe.org.