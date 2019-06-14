Coastguard called to assist with search for ‘high risk’ missing person in Flint

Volunteer Coastguard rescue teams from Flint and Rhyl were called out on Thursday evening to assist police with a search for a high-risk missing person.

The team were called out at 7.45pm but prior to being deployed, they were stood down after the missing person was reportedly found safe and well.

A spokesperson for Flint Coastguard rescue team said:

“Team tasked by UK Coastguard to assist North Wales search for a high risk missing person in the Flint area.

Shortly after a briefing and search team being deployed, information was received that the person had been found safe and well. All units stood down.

Rhyl Coastguard Rescue Team also tasked.”

Flint Coastguard Rescue Team has responded to 34 incidents so far this year.