Coastguard and lifeboat respond to reports three people getting cut off from land near Flint

Published: Wednesday, May 1st, 2019
Volunteers from HM Coastguard Flint and Flint Lifeboat responded to reports three people were about to get cut off from land north of the lifeboat station.

The Coastguard Rescue Team (CRT) were called just after 7.45pm on Wednesday evening following reports from Flint Lifeboat Crew who were at their Station.

They saw three people persons possibly getting cut off north of the Lifeboat Station towards Greenfield.

Flint inshore lifeboat launched to this incident.

The Coastguard Rescue Team made its way to Greenfield Dock, “once on scene Lifeboat Crew informed CRT that the actual location was Flint point.” A Flint Coastguard spokesman said. 

“CRT then repositioned to Flint. On scene at Flint point the persons in question were spotted by RNLI Shore Crew at the rear of Flint Castle ashore.

CRT repositioned again, located persons who were safe and well and required no further assistance, safety advice given.

Holyhead CGOC updated and all units stood down.” The spokesman added.

 

 

 

 

