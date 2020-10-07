Coastguard and Lifeboat called out after lorry driver on A494 bridge spots upturned boat in River Dee

Volunteer rescue crews from HM Coastguard Flint and RNLI Flint Lifeboat were scrambled to reports of an upturned boat on the River Dee near the A494 bridge this afternoon.

The teams were called just before 2.30pm after a lorry driver crossing the A494 River Dee bridge reported that “he may have seen an upturned boat in the river.”

Once on scene, the Flint-based Coastguard Rescue Team began a search from the A494 bridge towards the Saltney Ferry Footbridge covering the river.

“During the search, a vessel was located capsized near to the Airbus loading facility.” A Coastguard spokesperson said.





“Whilst awaiting the arrival of Flint Lifeboat, Flint Coastguard Rescue Team continued a shoreline search for any people possibly in the water.

“The search was completed by Coastguard Rescue Team and nothing further found.”

“With Flint Lifeboat alongside the vessel, a decision was made to take the upturned vessel in tow and secure on the banks of the river.”

“The vessel was secured by the lifeboat crew and all details passed over to Holyhead Coastguard Operations Centre.”

“Further information was received from a member of the public that the capsized boat was in fact moored alongside another vessel at Connah’s Quay docks on Sunday and was capsized then.

“Holyhead Coastguard Operations Centre were happy no lives were in danger and all teams could stand down.” A Coastguard official said.