Coaches replacing trains between Shotton and Bidston due to a fault

Arriva Trains Wales say trains from Shotton won’t be calling at Bidston, Upton, Heswall and Neston due to a fault on this train.

So far the 12pm train from Shotton to Bidston has been cancelled as has the 12.55pm train.

Arriva Trains Wales states:

‘Replacement road transport has been arranged with Pat’s Coaches. Dept Shotton at 1220 calling all stations to Bidston & 1232 Bidston all stations to Shotton then set down as required to Wrexham.’

It goes onto say;

‘Passengers travelling to Birkenhead / Liverpool may wish to use ATW / MerseyRail services from Shotton Low level changing at Chester.’

If your train journey has been delayed you may be entitled to compensation – keep your ticket to accompany any claim.

For more information visit www.arrivatrainswales.co.uk/contactus