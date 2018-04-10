independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Coaches replacing trains between Shotton and Bidston due to a fault

Published: Tuesday, Apr 10th, 2018
Arriva Trains Wales say trains from Shotton won’t be calling at Bidston, Upton, Heswall and Neston due to a fault on this train.

So far the 12pm train from Shotton to Bidston has been cancelled as has the 12.55pm train.

Arriva Trains Wales states:

‘Replacement road transport has been arranged with Pat’s Coaches. Dept Shotton at 1220 calling all stations to Bidston & 1232 Bidston all stations to Shotton then set down as required to Wrexham.’

It goes onto say;

‘Passengers travelling to Birkenhead / Liverpool may wish to use ATW / MerseyRail services from Shotton Low level changing at Chester.’

If your train journey has been delayed you may be entitled to compensation – keep your ticket to accompany any claim.

For more information visit www.arrivatrainswales.co.uk/contactus 

