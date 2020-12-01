Christmas tree thief put on police naughty list after being caught on camera
A Christmas tree thief has been put on the police naughty list after being caught on camera.
The individual was spotted making off with a large tree on the roof of their car after taking it from Clocaenog Forest, which covers parts of west Denbighshire and east Conwy.
Officers said they would now be facing a fine rather than a present after being picked up by trail cameras dotted around the site last Monday.
Members of the North Wales Police rural crime team said: “This ‘chancer’ decided rather than pay for this years Xmas tree, they would help themselves to a tree of their choice from Clocaenog Forest
