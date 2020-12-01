Deeside.com > News ConwyDenbighshire

Posted: Tue 1st Dec 2020

Updated: Tue 1st Dec

Christmas tree thief put on police naughty list after being caught on camera

A Christmas tree thief has been put on the police naughty list after being caught on camera.

The individual was spotted making off with a large tree on the roof of their car after taking it from Clocaenog Forest, which covers parts of west Denbighshire and east Conwy.

Officers said they would now be facing a fine rather than a present after being picked up by trail cameras dotted around the site last Monday.

Members of the North Wales Police rural crime team said: “This ‘chancer’ decided rather than pay for this years Xmas tree, they would help themselves to a tree of their choice from Clocaenog Forest


“I suppose they didn’t consider the numerous trail cameras! Huge mistake.
“Well someone will be calling soon… and it won’t be Santa.”
They later added: “Helping yourself to a tree is theft. Instead of paying for a tree they will be paying a fine…
“You may think you are not going to get caught but technology says differently and trail cameras don’t miss much.”



