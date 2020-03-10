Chief Medical Officer for Wales confirms nine new cases of coronavirus – no cases stated in North Wales

The Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Dr Frank Atherton, has confirmed that nine further patients in Wales have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID -19) in an update release at 8:30pm this evening.

Two of the patients have recently returned together from northern Italy, and are resident in the Carmarthenshire local authority area.

The other seven patients were tested following tracing in connection with the Neath Port Talbot Council resident who was tested positive at the weekend and which was announced yesterday (9 March).

One of the seven is a resident of Cardiff local authority area, one is from Swansea local authority area and the other five are all from Neath Port Talbot local authority area.

All nine patients are being managed in clinically appropriate settings.

Dr Atherton said: “I can confirm that nine additional individuals in Wales have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of positive cases in Wales to 15.

“All of the individuals are being managed in clinically appropriate settings. All appropriate measures to provide care for the individuals and to reduce the risk of transmission to others are being taken.

“We have always been clear that we expected the number of positive cases to increase, which is in line with what has happened in other parts of the world.

“The identification of the seven individuals linked to the Neath Port Talbot resident case shows that the contact tracing and community testing being carried out by Public Health Wales is working as it should.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to assure the public that Wales and the whole of the UK is prepared for these types of incidents. Working with our partners in Wales and the UK, we have implemented our planned response, with robust infection control measures in place to protect the health of the public.”

To protect patient confidentiality, no further details regarding the individuals will be released.

Wales NHS has launched a new online symptom checker today for those worried about coronavirus. People who think they may have symptoms of COVID19 are being urged to use the new service as a ‘first port call.’

The new service is aimed easing some of the strain off the NHS 111 telephone helpline which has seen a huge spike in the number of calls it is dealing with.

“We know lots of you are worried about Coronavirus. That’s why we’ve developed our new online symptom checker. This should be your FIRST port of call for advice.

“111 is very busy so bear with us especially if you’re awaiting a call back. While waiting the best idea is to stay home”

Also be aware of the general advice on hand washing and catching coughs and sneezes in tissues, and Guidance for schools: advice for parents or carers.

The new symptom checker can be found here: www.nhsdirect.wales.nhs.uk